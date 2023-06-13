Everyone is looking forward to what will come soon, Crash Team Rumble is only a week away from being released, people are already speculating how good this game could be but there is still the last test where gamers have the last word.

Playstation is betting that Crash Team Rumble will make a powerful entry as a ‘seasonal’ game, something that caught on a couple of years ago with other games on different platforms.

All platforms will enjoy the game on the same day, but most of the players are expected to come from Playstation 5 and 4, the only weak point is that it won’t be available on Steam until a few months later.

Video: Playstation Reveals New Crash Team Rumble Season 1 Content

There is little left, as of June 13, only one week is in between for this game to be released to the public, June 20 is the official date. But some lucky players already had the chance to test the game in what was a closed beta back in April.

After Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time was considered a success, Activision and Playstation decided to go ahead with a new series of games for Crash, but this one will be very different from what gamers expected.