Treyarch Studios revealed new Ranked Play updates that could improve the experience for most Warzone players, but there is still a lot to be said about the updates as an in-game test is missing.

Warzone continues to grow as one of the most popular games among FPS lovers but after some recent controversial issues the game has come under heavy criticism and it is likely that these updates are to try to seek forgiveness with some gamers.

Ranked Play is different from what people are used to in a ‘battle royale’, but at the end of the day it’s a 4vs4 with the same maps, modes, guns and everything else.

What are the new Ranked Play updates of Warzone 2?

According to Treyarch Studios, among the new Ranked Play updates are restrictions for the KV Broadside, Dragon’s Breath Ammo (Shotguns), and Explosive Ammo (Snipers) in custom loadouts.

Gamers reacted well to the updates, most of them marked the update as ‘W’ (win) while others criticized the Sniper restriction and disagreed with that update.