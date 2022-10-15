Martin Scorsese will bring back the classic Gangs of New York in a second attempt to adapt it to television. Here, check out all about the new production of the iconic Leonardo DiCaprio film.

Gangs of New York, Martin Scorsese's classic 2002 film starring Daniel Day-Lewis, Leonardo DiCaprio and Cameron Diaz, is back. The iconic director will adapt the story again but this time for the small screen and with a different perspective.

According to Deadline, the series will be produced by Miramax Television and will arrive only in streaming format, although it has not yet been decided on which platform it will be available. Brett Leonard of Shantaram will be in charge of writing the script for the first season. This one has a pretty big challenge, since we will not see the classic story of Amsterdam Vallon, William "Bill The Butcher" Cutting and Jenny Everdeane.

The project, based on the novel by Herbert Asbury published in 1927, is in a very early stage of pre-production. By the end of this month, the purchase of the broadcasting rights will be finalized and from then on everything will move faster. The Oscar-winning director never gave up and according to several media, the future series aims to be one of the most ambitious productions.

Gangs of New York: What will the series be about?

The series will follow the secondary faces of the story and will explore the perspectives within the conflict set in the 19th century. Scorsese has already given the go-ahead to the main idea and agreed to direct the first two episodes, while he is also in charge of executive producing along with Leonard, Rick Yorn and Chris Donnelly.

It is not yet known what the main characters will be called or how many episodes the show will have in total, but more details are expected to be revealed soon.

Gangs of New York: What was the first attempt to adapt the novel into a series?

The award-winning director had previously been linked to another TV adaptation of the same story that began development in 2013. The premise was also different from the one we saw in theaters, as it would show gang clashes in New York and other cities such as Chicago and New Orleans.

"This time and era of American history and heritage is rich with characters and stories that we could not fully explore in a two-hour film. A television series allows us the time and creative freedom to bring this colorful world, and all the implications it had and still has on our society, to life", Scorsese stated at the time, but the project never saw the light of day.

The objective was to recount the events that gave rise to the great organized crime mafias in the United States. Now, several years later, the proposal has been rescued from the archives and will be released on (probably) one of the most important streaming platforms in the market.