After three successful seasons, Prime Video’s satyre on superheroes "The Boys" is getting a spin-off set in a college. Here, check out what we know so far about the project titled “Gen V”.

Prime Video’s The Boys has wrapped up its third season, with a fourth already confirmed. While memes with Antony Starr’s Homelander are flooding social media, fans of the series are preparing themselves for the second spin-off of the show, Gen V.

Also known as the “college spin-off of The Boys” or “The Boys present Varsity,” those involved with the project have started revealing details of what fans can expect. One of the famous faces attached to the series is Patrick Schwarzenegger, yes, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son.

"This set is really fun, and there's just a loosey-goosey comedy," the actor told Variety's Just for Variety podcast. "It's kind of like Euphoria meets superheroes, I guess."Meanwhile, executive producer Eric Kripke compared it to The Hunger Games. If you’re intrigued, check out everything we know so far.

The Boys spin-off: Plot

The show will take place in a college run by Vought International and it follows a group of superpowered students. The official description reads: "Gen V is an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities." Kripke said that it’s "one of the most realistic college shows that's ever been made.”

What is the cast of Gen V?

Alongside Patrick Schwarzenegger, who is coming from HBO’s The Staircase, the series will star Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s actors Jaz Sinclair and Chance Perdomo, Bones’ Lizze Broadway; as well as Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Shelley Conn, Sean Patrick Thomas and Marco Pigossi.

Who is behind the camera of The Boys spin-off Gen V?

The showrunners will be Emergence’s Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, who will also executive produce alongside Kripke, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. The show is produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios and Amazon Studios.

What is the release date for Gen V?

The show doesn’t have a release date yet but it’s expected to be released in 2023. What we do know is that, according to Kripke, the spin-off will be set between Season 3 and Season 4 of The Boys, and will take into account the storyline of the main show.