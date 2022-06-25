If you thought Grey's Anatomy was the longest-running doctor series, you're wrong. General Hospital is in the Guinness World Records as the longest-running American soap opera in production. Here we tell you how many seasons it has and where to watch them.

General Hospital is the second longest-running soap opera in U.S. history after Guiding Light. It has been aired since April 1, 1963 on ABC and was created by writers Frank and Doris Hursley. During Friday night's 49th annual Daytime Emmys, the series was the big winner.

It won 5 awards during the course of the evening and became the leading network of the event. It took home the award for best drama series, supporting actor for Jeff Kober, supporting actress for Kelly Thiebaud and young performer for Nicholas Chavez in a drama series, as well as for the drama's writing team.

Initially, the series' chapters were only 30 minutes long. But it gradually changed and by 1976 they had 45 minutes on the air. In 1978 they were extended again and were already one full hour long. With a fairly long duration and several episodes, it only leaves us with the question, how many seasons has the famous series of doctors?

General Hospital: how many seasons it has and where to watch them

There is no shortage of stories in the city of Port Charles, New York. Especially for the staff of its General Hospital. The series boasts 59 seasons filled with drama, romance, suspense and truly extraordinary medical cases. It has been on the air for 59 years, as its first episode aired in 1963. The latest episodes are available on Hulu.

According to Newswek, one of the most memorable moments in the series' history came in 1981, when Luke and Laura were married, and their wedding drew 30 million viewers and became the highest-rated hour in the history of American soap operas.