George Clooney plays a divorce parent in “Ticket to Paradise,” but in real life the actor is going strong with wife Amal, and both have talked about the “big mistake” they made regarding their children.

George Clooney is currently promoting his latest movie with Julia Roberts, “Ticket to Paradise,” in which the pair plays a divorced couple who tries to stop their daughter (Kaitlyn Dever) from marrying a Balinese (Maxime Bouttier) she met while vacationing on the island. However, in real life, the actor is still learning what he can about parenting.

Clooney, 61, married 44-year-old barrister Amal Clooney (née Alamuddin) in 2014 after a year of relationship. The pair is known for advocating justice for survivors of Human Right abuses. However, they tend to keep their personal life private, but, in a recent interview the actor shared some details about their family.

The couple welcomed fraternal twins, Alexander and Ella, in June 2017. Talking to Entertainment Tonight at the Roybal School of Film and Television Production Magnet, which he co-founded, he opened up about the possibility of them pursuing acting and what has been his “biggest mistake” during parenting.

George Clooney says his kids are “smarter” than him

Clooney said that his kids, who are currently five, can “do whatever they want.” He added "My guess is that they're a little smarter than me, so, they'll probably do something — they already speak three languages, so, I'm still working on English."

Amal speaks English, French and conversational Arabic. However, in a previous appearance on CBS Mornings on Wednesday Sept. 28 alongside his wife, he explained that they taught the twins to speak Italian, a language that the couple don’t speak.

“We’ve made a terrible mistake. We taught them Italian,” the actor said. “But we don’t speak Italian. So, we’ve armed them with a language they can harm us with. And we both don’t really know what they’re saying,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Amal also talked about Clooney teaching the kids how to prank. “You’ve taught him all of these lessons and now he’s pranking his dad back,” Amal told George during the interview.