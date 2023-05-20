After signing a €200 million yearly deal to play for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr in January, Cristiano Ronaldo and his family relocated to the country. Although the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia forbids unmarried couples from living together, he and his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, were apparently given permission to do so.

The importance of family to both of them has been repeatedly emphasized in the couple’s social media posts. Because of this, they often choose to update their millions of followers on the fun times they have with their kids.

Despite their success and busy schedules, it’s notable that they put family time with their children at the top of their list of priorities. The 38-year-old striker took to Instagram not long ago to show off his beautiful family, which included the Spanish-Argentine model and influencer and their young children having a blast by the pool.

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo’s son Mateo wears Barcelona shirt

One of Cristiano Ronaldo’s kids has opted to wear a Barcelona replica kit, despite his father’s status as a Real Madrid great. A video circulating the internet, and with good reason, shows Mateo Ronaldo dancing in the Blaugrana jersey as the rest of the family jumps on the bed to a song from “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”.

The Instagram story was recently published on social media by their mother, Georgina Rodriguez. It occurred at the same time as Los Blancos’ UEFA Champions League Semi-Finals loss to Manchester City. The great Portuguese soccer star received both praise and ridicule from his legion of online followers, who flocked to social media to share their thoughts.

Understandably, CR7’s stay in Spain left him with deep-seated hatred from Barcelona supporters. From the perspective of the Barca faithful, he was really the antagonist.