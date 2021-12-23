Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend will have her own reality TV show on Netflix, which premieres on January 27. Here, check out the most interesting facts about her: story, how and CR7 met and net worth.

On Tuesday, Netflix announced that Georgina Rodriguez, model, Instagram influencer and Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend, will premiere a reality show on January 27. ‘Soy Georgina (or I Am Georgina) is set to tell us more about this modern-day Cinderella.

The idea behind the show is that the public get to know more about Rodriguez, who has more than 29 million followers on Instagram where she shares the inside of her well-known relationship with the soccer superstars, with whom she has a daughter Alana Martina (4).

"Many people know my name. But few know who I am,” the model tells the camera in the teaser for her new show, which will have six episodes. However, as we wait for the release, you can know more about the story of Rodriguez.

Georgina Rodriguez is a new reality star: facts about Cristiano’s girlfriend

What did she do before being a model?

Rodriguez is a 27-year-old Spanish model and dancer. She always knew she wanted to work in luxury, however, she started as a waitress in Huesca. Then, she moved to England to study English, where she worked as au-pair.

How did she and Cristiano Ronaldo meet?

Their story is a real-life romantic comedy meet-cute. When she came back to Madrid, she started to work as a shop assistant in Gucci in 2016. There she met the soccer player, and as she told Grazia in an interview, she was very shy around him. “ I was trembling in front of him, but a spark ignited.” After that, they met again in the VIP area of a Dolce & Gabbana event.

How many children do they have?

She and Cristiano only have one child, daughter Alana Martina, as we said before. But, of course, she is also raising his other three children: twins Eva and Mateo, who were born with the help of a surrogate mother, and 11-year-old Cristiano Jr.

Georgina Rodriguez’s net worth

According to the website Celebrity Net Worth, Georgina Rodriguez, as a model and Instagram influencer, has a net worth of $10 million estimated. She has worked with brands such as Gissada, Yamamay, Sheglam. She also has created her own clothing line.



