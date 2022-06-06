The couple announced their breakup over the weekend after 12 years together, now Lucy Mebarak, Shakira’s sister, spoke out after the announcement.

Indirectly the breakup of Gerard Piqué and Shakira has become world news, even in the soccer world. Shakira was often seen at the Camp Nou cheering on Barcelona with her children. During Barcelona’s heyday it was not uncommon to see Shakira mixing with Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Luis Suarez in celebration pictures of the latest trophy.

Then much like Barcelona’s play on the pitch over the years, things went south, with reports that Gerard Piqué cheated on Shakira with a ‘20-year-old blonde’ and subsequently moved out of the family home.

Now Lucy Mebarak, Shakira’s sister, has given the first public statements over the breakup, while the former couple was seen together at their son’s baseball game over the weekend.

Lucy Mebarak, Shakira’s sister, on break up

According to MARCA, Lucy Mebarak, who does not live in Spain stated that the couple’s breakup was "possibly foreseeable", although she did not go into details as to why. Reports out of Spain have indicated that Piqué had been recently living a party lifestyle, going out to various nightclubs with teammates and was seen in the company of women according to one source.

Mebarak stated that she had not spoken to her sister in the recent days but that Shakira “is recovering and is out of Spain”. The former couple were photographed at their son’s, Milan, baseball tournament in the Czech Republic.

Shakira sported a black dress while mingling with the children while Piqué was photographed with his head down trying to avoid pictures.