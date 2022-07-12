According to the gossip show ‘Chisme no like' the Barcelona defender and the Colombian singer have agreed to certain terms in their separation.

Gerard Piqué and Shakira have agreed to terms of their separation according to reports

Gerard Piqué and Shakira’s separation has been big news in Spain and the United States. The Colombian singer has relocated to Miami, Florida with their two children Sasha and Milán, while Piqué has begun preseason with FC Barcelona.

After speculation as to why the couple broke up, some reports have suggested that Gerard Piqué had begun a routine of cheating and late nights, others that the couple have been in trouble for a long time. One of the biggest talking points for the couple is the situation of their children with both hiring lawyers to mediate the matter.

Now according to 'Chisme no like' both Gerard Piqué and Shakira have agreed to terms of their separation, at the moment, and it involves how they will divide time with Sasha and Milán and their home in Barcelona.

Gerard Piqué and Shakira terms of separation

According to the program Shakira would retain custody of both children, meaning she would have them most of the time. Piqué on the other hand would get the house in Barcelona and thus would be allowed to return.

The show also reported that Piqué would see a psychologist since he has “a deep depression” due to the fact that he will not be able to see his children often due to his hectic Barcelona schedule.

Shakira would be willing to send the children to see their father at least five times a year, sending them on first class. Shakira plans to make her permanent residence in Miami and is willing to let Piqué stay in the Miami home to see his children.

Piqué would also be allowed to have the children with him 1 month in the summer, when he has Barcelona offseason.