The couple had split after 12 years amid accusations that the Barcelona defender had cheated on the Colombian singer and began a routine of late nights and parties.

Gerard Pique and Shakira’s internal drama continues to play out in front of the world. Not only have those close to the inner circle of the Barcelona defender and Colombian singer already spoken to the press, now things are getting much more serious as the former couple are set to begin a custody battle for their two children.

According to Marca in Spain, the couple had been having issues for some time now and were heading for a split. Now with the breakup confirmed the two parties have very different plans for their children and things could head for an ugly custody battle.

Milan and Sasha are the two children, and it is being reported that Pique has initiated the proceedings to have total custody of the two children. The report indicates the former power couple have already hired lawyers.

It is also reported that Shakira has the intentions of moving to Miami in the United States and has hired lawyer Pilar Mane to represent her, while Pique has hired Tamborero Abogados, who specializes in divorces.

Gerard Pique and Shakira met while filming the official video of the 2010 World Cup, Shakira is reported to have a higher net worth than Pique and up until the news of their breakup the couple had been incident free during their relationship.