Gerard Pique still isn’t popular to many outside of Barcelona, the former Barcelona defender was at a celebrity boxing event in Madrid and when he was interviewed, the fans noticeably booed the Spanish World Cup winner.

Dressed more as if he was going to a rave than a boxing event, Pique can be seen trying to talk over the boos that rained down from the crowd, “It’s a day to enjoy the evening, let people appreciate it for what it is” was what Pique told the reporter as jeers continued during the interview.

Many tabloids and The Sun attribute the harsh treatment to his Barcelona past, the event held in Madrid would suggest the majority in attendance are Real or Atletico supporters, and his highly publicized breakup from Colombian star Shakira.

Shakira gives interview following break up with Gerard Pique

Pique has been the villain since the breakup became public even reportedly being “stunned” when it was revealed that the couple had an open relationship. Something that when Shakira is interviewed does not seem credible.

In an interview with People in Español the famed Colombian singer stated, “Everything happened at once. My home was falling apart, I was finding out through the press that I had been betrayed while my dad was in the ICU.”

Since their breakup Shakira has expressed herself in her music, while Pique has been seen publicly with his now girlfriend Clara Chia.