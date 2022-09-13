In the fashion world, model Gigi Hadid is one of the most influential and successful women in the industry. Here, check out how much she has made during her career.

The 27-year-old model Gigi Hadid is one of the biggest models on the planet. Apart from appearing in several covers for the most prestigious fashion magazines, she has also walked for the distinguished designers and brands.

Hadid started her career in 2013 and skyrocketed to fame really quickly, becoming the face of a new generation of “supermodels” and influencers, which also included other faces such as Cara Delevigne, Kendall Jenner or even her own sister Bella Hadid.

Despite her modeling career, Hadid has also collaborated with a few designers for capsule collections such as Tommy Hilfiger, Stuart Weitzman or Rebook. Here, check out how much she has made during her career and what is her estimated net worth.

Gigi Hadid’s net worth 2022: All her impressive earnings

As one of the biggest models of the past decade, Hadid has been a constant presence in all the important fashion events such as the Fashion Weeks, as well as several campaigns for the most prestigious brands.

Over the span of four years, Hadid has made thirty-five appearances on international Vogue magazine covers, as well as being named the International Model of the Year by the British Fashion Council in 2016.

Thanks to her career, Hadid has an estimated net worth of $29 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. In 2017, Hadid appeared in Forbes’ highest-paid models ranking. She is now working on her own clothing line "Guest In Residence.”