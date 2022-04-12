Comedian and actor Gilbert Gottfried has passed away at 67, after battling with a long illness. Here, check out where you can stream the documentary about his life, 'Gilbert'.

Comedian and actor Gilbert Gottfried, known as “the most recognizable voice in Hollywood”, has died at age 67 after battling a long heart disease, his family announced Tuesday on Twitter. If you want to know more about him and his life, you can watch his 2017 documentary ‘Gilbert.’ Here, check out where to stream it.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor,” said his family in a statement on Twitter.

His publicist told the Washington Post that he died of complications from muscular dystrophy, per Variety. Gilbert was the voice of several animated characters, including Iago the parrot in Disney’s ‘Aladdin’, probably the most famous of them.

Where to stream ‘Gilbert’, the documentary on Gottfried?

‘Gilbert’, directed by Neil Berkeley and released in 2017, is available to stream on Peacock, and you can watch it with the free ad-on basic plan. You can also rent it on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube, and Alamo on Demand.

Gottfried began performing in stand-ups at only 15-years-old. According to Variety, he was known for his “crude humor, political incorrectness and shrill voice.” All of that made him a household name and soon enough he expanded his curriculum with acting.

He appeared in several television shows and movies including 'Saturday Night Live,' 'Beverly Hills Cop II' and 'The Aristocrats.' He also voiced the Aflac duck in commercials for the insurance company.