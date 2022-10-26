The drama between Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady is apparently coming to an end as the supermodel has given the quarterback an ultimatum to avoid divorce and save their marriage.

After several weeks of problems, they both decided to hire divorce lawyers to end their marriage. But now it seems like the model has given him another opportunity with an ultimatum to save their relationship.

Gisele Bundchen's ultimatum for Tom Brady to avoid divorce

In the last weeks, it was reported that Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady had huge problems due to the quarterback's decision to un-retire from football. she wanted to have more quality time with her husband, but he had other plans for 2022.

After Tom Brady returned to the NFL for his 22nd season, Gisele Bundchen had enough. She decided to hire divorce lawyers to end the marriage, but now it seems like there's still an opportunity for them.

According to US Weekly, Gisele Bundchen gave Tom Brady an ultimatum to avoid divorce. “Gisele told Tom either he leaves football to spend time with the family or she is gone for good,” told an insider to the magazine.

It was reported that Gisele's main issue with Brady returning to football was for his health. “She doesn’t want him to continue to get injured and not be able to enjoy life in the future,” the source said. “She is doing it for her family.”