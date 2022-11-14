Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen is moving on from Tom Brady. According to new reports, she was spotted with a new man just two weeks after announcing their divorce. Check out the full story.

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen is moving on from Tom Brady and she’s already back on the dating scene, according to reports. The news comes out after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback opened up about their divorce after 13 years of marriage, and the struggle of balancing his personal and professional life.

"Obviously the good news is it's a very amicable situation and I'm really focused on two things: taking care of my family and certainly my children and, secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games," he explained during an appearance in the SiriusXM podcast "Let's Go! "All you can do is the best you can do,” he added.

It’s been speculated that one of the reasons for their divorce was that Brady decided to un-retire without consulting her. Both of them released statements confirming their separation, and Bündchen said it wasn’t an easy decision. However, the Brazilian model is reportedly seeing a new man. Check out what we know.

Who is Gisele Bündchen reportedly dating?

According to Glamour magazine, Bündchen was seen having dinner with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente and her two children, Benjamin and Vivian, in Costa Rica. Per the report, the pair have known each other for at least a year.

The model has been training with him and his brothers, Pedro and Gui, learning self-defense. On Instagram she shared her experience, saying that she was feeling “stronger” and more confident since starting practicing. “Thank you @ValenteBrothers for being awesome teachers and making training so much fun,” she wrote.

At the time, Brady responded with a joke: “My days of leaving dishes in the sink are numbered.” On the other hand, she even starred in a photoshoot with the Valente Brothers for Dust magazine. If this relationship is romantic or even serious, only time will tell.

Before Brady and Bündchen sparked split rumors, they had been in therapy counseling. According to what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said to Howard Stern in April, the model was concerned with the idea of Brady not being present in their house. Brady said that she told him she had “goals and dreams too.”