It is not easy to overcome a long relationship, and Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady are the proof. After they got divorced, the supermodel searched for another mansion to live in and found it... across the quarterback's residence in Miami!

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady were married for 13 years, so their divorce was not an easy situation to overcome. Now, it was revealed that the supermodel searched for another manson to live in and didn't go so far from the quarterback's residence in Miami.

The love story between Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady came to an end this October. After 16 years together (13 of marriage), they decided to part ways and divorce due to some differences between them.

But now, it seems like they could meet very often. Gisele Bundchen has bought a mansion just across Tom Brady's residence in Miami even though she was set to live somewhere else.

Gisele Bundchen's new mansion is located across Tom Brady's residence

Even though Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady are no longer a marriage, it seems like they will meet more often than they thought. Of course they will live in different places, but not so far from each other.

According to Page Six, Gisele Bundchen has secretly bough an 11.5 million dollar mansion across Tom Brady's residence in Miami. "Gisele was actively looking at homes in Miami Beach even before Tom took a break from the NFL, indicating that she was done with the marriage and moving on," a source told.

The 6,600-square-foot house is located very near to Brady's home. According to the outlet, this move was made in August as Gisele was preparing for the divorce and a joint custody of their children, which will be easier under this situation.

"You could literally swim from Gisele's house to Tom's house. It will be very easy for them to share the parenting while living so close to each other."