Amid divorce rumors, Gisele Bündchen’s recent Instagram activity has raised eyebrows. The model might have hinted what is going on between her and Tom Brady. Check out the full story.

Gisele Bündchen might have taken a subtle shot at husband Tom Brady amid split rumors. While none of them have commented publicly about their marriage, multiple reports have stated that the pair have hired divorce lawyers, and that their differences might be irreconcilable.

The Brazilian model and the NFL star have been married for 13 years, and they share two kids: Vivian Lake Brady and Benjamin Rein Brady. While they have always shown a united front, PEOPLE magazine reported that there has been “tension” between the two after Brady decided to unretire from football.

“Going back to Tampa after the retirement put a strain on the personal side of his life,” a source close to the couple told the outlet. “Gisele is frustrated and sick of his career coming before their family, who has always supported him,” the source added. And the model has made that clear with her most recent Instagram comment.

Gisele commented on a IG publication about “inconsistent” partners

Podcaster and self-help author Jay Shetty posted on his Instagram account an image that read: “You can’t be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again.” Meanwhile, in the caption he added: “Love is a daily effort. Some days it may come easier than others and that’s OK, but what should always stay consistent is the respect and admiration you have for your partner’s values and goals.”

The post resonated with Bündchen because she commented with a prayer emoji. While it is very subtle, many fans and media outlets have interpreted this as a jab to Brady. According to PEOPLE’s reports, Bündchen was upset that he “decided himself” that he’d come back to the NFL.

“She said they’d talk about it more, but then he came back anyway before they had really talked it all through. She’s a very ‘pros vs cons’ person, and she sees very few pros to him playing anymore,” the source explained to the outlet. Meanwhile, Gisele explained to Elle in an October interview that she was ready to come back to her career, after “supporting him and his dreams,” as well as raising her family.

“I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom],” she said, before explaining that “seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career—it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that.”