Gisele Bundchen, one of the most powerful women in the world, has shined in the few television appearances and movies she has made. Here, check which titles she is credited with and how to watch them on streaming.

Gisele Bundchen is one of the most famous models in the world and since 2001 has been one of the highest paid in the entire industry. Forbes ranked her as the 89th most powerful woman in the world in 2014. Over the years, thanks to her talent and beauty, she has not only built a great career on the catwalks, but also on the big screen.

In 2005 she was nominated for Choice Movie Female Breakout Star and Choice Movie Villain at the Teen Choice Awards for her supporting roles in various film productions. She has also developed skills as an executive producer in an educational short film related to environmental care. A subject she has been involved in for years.

During the last few weeks she has been under the spotlight due to her separation with her husband, quarterback Tom Brady. This morning they announced that they have finally opted to file for divorce, after being together for 13 years and building a great family. Here, check out how they met and more.

Gisele Bundchen: In which movies has the model acted?

Gisele has not only created a great career as a model but also as an actress in some great productions. She made her debut in the film industry after co-starring with Queen Latifah and Jimmy Fallon in the remake of Taxi, released in 2004.

The film grossed $71.3 million worldwide and her work in the role of Vanessa, a Brazilian bank robber, opened doors to other projects. In 2006 she participated in the Meryl Steep and Anne Hathaway classic, The Devil Wears Prada in 2006. There she had a supporting role and played Serena.

On the other hand, she was executive producer of an educational environmental cartoon that ran from 2010 to 2001 and was titled Gisele & the Green Team. Ten years later, in 20156, she appeared in the Emmy-winning documentary series Years of Living Dangerously, during the episode Fueling the Fire.

She has also been in other productions as herself. Some of the titles she is credited with are Tom vs Time, Kiss The Ground, Wandering Heart and Mademoiselle C. While on television she has participated in The O.C and MTV al Dente.

Gisele Bundchen's filmography: How and where to see the model's performances on streaming

1. Taxi – Available on Amazon Prime Video.

2. The Devil Wears Prada – Available on fuboTV and Peacock.

3. Gisele & the Green Team – Available on Amazon Prime Video.

4. Years of Living Dangerously – Available on SHOWTIME.

5. The O.C. – Available on Hulu and HBO Max.

6. Mademoiselle C – Available on Kanopy.

7. Kiss The Ground – Available on Netflix.