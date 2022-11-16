The anticipated "Knives Out" sequel, "Glass Onion," stars Daniel Craig, Kate Hudson, Edward Norton and more in a new mystery. Here, check out when the movie is coming to Netflix.

Daniel Craig might not be James Bond anymore, but he is now the face of a new franchise: “Knives Out” as Benoit Blanc, a private detective. The first film was released in 2019 and it was a massive success, critically and commercially. And fans will be able to enjoy the second one “Glass Onion” soon.

Rian Johnson, who wrote and directed the first movie, is back for the sequel. While the first mystery had Chris Evans and Ana de Armas among the cast, this time new faces include Edward Norton, Kate Hudson and Kathryn Hahn, among others.

“Glass Onion” will be the first Netflix’s film to debut across all three major US theatrical chains (AMC, Regal and Cinemark) and it will be available for a “sneak preview release” week from November 23 to 29. However, many fans want to know when it will be available to stream. Check it out here.

When is ‘Glass Onion’ premiering on Netflix?

The Knives Out sequel will hit Netflix on December 23, just in time for Christmas. The rest of the cast, besides Craig, Hudson, Norton and Hahn, includes: Dave Bautista, Jessica Henwick, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr., and Madelyn Cline.

So far, the film has a score of 91 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, with many critics believing that this sequel is superior to the first film. And that’s a lot to say, as “Knives Out” received three nominations at the 77th Golden Globes Awards.

The film follows tech billionaire Miles Bron invites his friends (and Detective Benoit Blanc) for a "murder mystery party" getaway on Glass Onion, his private Greek island. However, when someone turns up dead for real, Blanc must crack the case and discover who the killer is.