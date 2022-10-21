The curse of Glee will be portrayed in a three-part docuseries. It will go from the tragic deaths to the big controversies with Lea Michele. Here, check out when it will premiere, where to watch it streaming and more.

The hit young adult musical production was created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan and since its premiere in 2009 has become one of the audience's favorite series. Glee has gone through many stages and currently has a mysterious aura that at the end of the day fans have labeled it as the curse.

This is due to all the different tragic accidents and controversies surrounding most of the cast (Lea Michele, Cory Monteith, Matthew Morrison, Dianna Agron y Naya Rivera and more). At the time everyone was fascinated by the dance versions of the ambitious students of William McKinley High School but soon a chain of several unfortunate events began to occur.

The tragedies of the show have always been a question since it wrapped in May 2015. Now, with access to key cast and crew members, Ample Entertainment is preparing a documentary that will tell all versions first hand.

What will the new Glee docuseries be about?

The new documentary will examine many of the behind-the-scenes controversies of the hit Fox television show. It will dive into the ups and downs of the production and will include testimonials from several close family members and friends of the cast and crew.

It aims to bring to the table all the complicated and difficult issues that the stars have experienced over the years in the behind-the-scenes of the show. It is expected to deepen discussions about the tragic deaths that occurred in the cast, as well as the controversies surrounding some actors, such as Mark Salling, who played Puck.

He was arrested and found guilty of possessing images of child sexual abuse. During the course of 2018, while awaiting sentencing, the actor took his own life. There were two tragic deaths as well. That of Cory Monteith (Finn Hudson) and Naya Rivera (Santana Lopez).

Monteith passed away after an accidental overdose in 2013, while dating his co-star Lea Michele, and Rivera died in 2020 during a boating trip with her four-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey. It will also make a compilation of everything that has happened with Lea and her classmates. Like the accusations of racism, the diva attitudes, the threats and how she is believed to have made the set environment somewhat hostile.

When and where to watch the new Glee docuseries

The three-part series will be added to the Discovery+ catalog. As it is still in the development stage, the production does not have an official title for the documentary and no official release date is known, but it is expected to arrive between 2023 and 2024.