Ragnarök is coming. The new God of War game is this year's most important exclusive and Sony has already confirmed when it will be released on PlayStation consoles, despite speculation about a possible delay. The long wait is finally over.

After much uncertainty, complaints and anxiety from fans, Sony and PlayStation have decided not to make viewers wait any longer and released a preview of what will be the adventures of Kratos and his son Atreus during Ragnarök. The beginning of the end has come.

God of War Ragnarök is the ninth and final installment that follows the adventures of Kratos since 2018, with the first video game. This time, with the company of his son, both will plunge into the Nordic cataclysm involving the final battle, the death of the gods clasisos and the sinking of the world into the water. Sony promises nothing but an epic ending.

The standard edition of the franchise includes the full game but with the PS5 upgrade, so if you buy it on PS4, then you can upgrade to the PS5 version for an extra $10. Since the current version is more expensive. The premiun editions have a Digital Deluxe Edition for those who buy the digital game, which includes both versions and extended material such as the soundtrack, a digital art book, an avatar and theme.

God of War Ragnarök release date

God of War Ragnarok will arrive on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles on November 9. Sony released, in addition to the date, a new 30-second cinematic teaser, where you can see some of the events of the story to come from the highly acclaimed Nordic saga. "In your hour of greatest weakness, when you are overwhelmed by the weight of fear and doubt, remember that you are not alone", Kratos tells his son.

According to LN, the game is set three years after the previous installment, towards the end of Fimbulwinter, the winter that lasts three summers and that, in Norse mythology, is the prelude to Ragnarök. Kratos and Atreus will have to cross nine kingdoms looking for a way to prevent it; and according to their creators, they will meet Tyr, the god of war; Thor, the god of thunder, and Freya, who seeks to avenge the death of her son Baldur.

The pre-sale of the game will begin on July 15, as announced by Sony and Santa Monica Studio. They also confirmed that there will be an unboxing of the God of War Ragnarök Collector's Edition with actor Thor Tyan and art director Rafael Grassetti. Undoubtedly both producers will provide more announcements and surprises for fans and collectors.

"We are thrilled to be able to share our release date and new computer-generated trailer for God of War Ragnarök - Father and Son with all the God of War fans who have been eagerly awaiting the news. We hope you've enjoyed a glimpse at some of the dangers Kratos and Atreus may face as Ragnarök approaches", announced PlaySation.