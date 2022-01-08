The Golden Globes will kick off the award season on Sunday, January 9. However this year, the ceremony is surrounded by controversy. Here, check out everything to know about the broadcast, nominees and the scandal surrounding the HFPA.

The awards season is here. It’s time for red carpets, nominees buzz and, of course, a fair share of controversy. The Golden Globes Awards are usually the first step in the race for the Academy Awards, however this year the ceremony will definitely be less glamorous than previous years as no audience will be present in the event.

The Golden Globes have been one of the most prestigious awards. The accolades have been bestowed by the 87 members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) since January 1944, and they recognize the best from film and television. The ceremony usually takes place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Unlike every year, this time the ceremony will be low-key, without red carpet and it’s unlikely any of the stars nominated to show up to receive their prizes. This is a consequence of an ethical scandal surrounding the HFPA, including lack of diversity within the members. Here’s everything you need to know about the Golden Globes 2022.

Golden Globes 2022: How to watch them?

This year the Golden Globes 2022, to be held on January 9, 2022, won’t be broadcasted live. On May 10, NBC, the usual telecast partner of the awards, announced they wouldn't televise the 2022 ceremony after it was discovered that there wasn’t any Black representation within the members of the HFPA. However, you can check out real-time updates provided on the Golden Globes website and on social media.

Golden Globes 2022: What exactly is the ‘HFPA’ scandal about?

In February, investigations from Los Angeles Times and The New York Times revealed that no member of the 80-plus voting members of the HFPA were Black, while the organization had committed possible financial missteps and questionable journalistic ethical choices.

According to an article published by The New York Times, the group, which is a tax-exempt nonprofit, had paid more than $3 million in salaries and other compensations. Also, several reports stated that more than a third of the HFPA members were bribed with a luxury press trip to the French set of ‘Emily in Paris’, which received two nominations despite being critically thrashed.

After that, many celebrities like Scarlet Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Tom Cruise, who returned three Golden Globes in protest, criticized the HFPA. Also, the NGO Time’s Up, which started after the Me Too movement and more than 100 P.R. firms threatened to boycott the HFPA. While companies like Amazon, Neon, WarnerMedia and Netflix cut ties with the organization.

What did the HFPA do after the controversy?

After the NBC announced they wouldn't telecast the 2022 edition, the HFPA released a statement that said it was working to reform itself with “extreme urgency” and offered a timeline for its reforms. In October, they added 21 new journalists and 29% of whom were Black. They also changed their rules prohibiting members from accepting gifts from studios.

Golden Globes 2022 nominees

On the film side, ‘Belfast’ and ‘The Power of the Dog' dominated the nominations with seven each. Meanwhile ‘King Richard,’ ‘Don’t Look Up,’ ‘Licorice Pizza’ and ‘West Side Story’ followed with four apiece. On the TV side, ‘Succession’ received five nominations, followed by four for ‘Ted Lasso.’ Here are the full nominees:

Best Motion Picture, Drama

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“The Power of the Dog”

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

“Cyrano”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Tick, Tick … Boom!”

“West Side Story”

Best Director, Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter”

Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”

Denis Villeneuve, “Dune”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”

Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard, “Annette”

Alana Haim, “Licorice Pizza”

Jennifer Lawrence, “Don’t Look Up”

Emma Stone, “Cruella”

Rachel Zegler, “West Side Story”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Caitriona Balfe, “Belfast”

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”

Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

Ruth Negga, “Passing”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Mahershala Ali, “Swan Song”

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Will Smith, “King Richard”

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Don’t Look Up”

Peter Dinklage, “Cyrano”

Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick … Boom!”

Cooper Hoffman, “Licorice Pizza”

Anthony Ramos, “In the Heights”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”

Jamie Dornan, “Belfast”

Ciaran Hinds, “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Adam McKay, “Don’t Look Up”

Aaron Sorkin, “Being the Ricardos”

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, “The French Dispatch”

Germaine Franco, “Encanto”

Jonny Greenwood, “The Power of the Dog”

Alberto Iglesias, “Parallel Mothers”

Hans Zimmer, “Dune”

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“Be Alive,” “King Richard”

“Dos Oruguitas,” “Encanto”

“Down to Joy,” “Belfast”

“Here I Am [Singing My Way Home],” “Respect”

“No Time to Die,” “No Time to Die”

Best Motion Picture, Animated

“Encanto”

“Flee”

“Luca”

“My Sunny Maad”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language

“Compartment No. 6”

“Drive My Car”

“The Hand of God”

“A Hero”

“Parallel Mothers”

Best Television Series, Drama

“Lupin”

“The Morning Show”

“Pose”

“Squid Game”

“Succession”

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

“The Great”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Reservation Dogs”

“Ted Lasso”

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

“Dopesick”

“Impeachment: American Crime Story”

“Maid”

“Mare of Easttown”

“The Underground Railroad”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Christine Baranski, “The Good Fight”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, “Pose”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Omar Sy, “Lupin”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, “Scenes From a Marriage”

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

Elizabeth Olsen, “Wandavision”

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”

Andie MacDowell, “Maid”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Paul Bettany, “Wandavision”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From a Marriage”

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

Tahar Rahim, “The Serpent”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

O Yeong-su, “Squid Game”