Daniel Radcliffe has no interest in making a Harry Potter and the Cursed Child movie or anything to do with the franchise.

Daniel Radcliffe will always be the boy who played Harry Potter but the actor, is "not interested" in going back to the role.

Although Daniel recently returned to the “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special” on HBO Max, the actor told The New York Times that he has no plans to make a Cursed Child movie, at least not right now. The actor added, "I'm getting to a point where I feel like I'm Ok to be out of Potter and I'm really happy to be where I am now, and going back would be a huge change in my life. I'm never going to say never, but the Star Wars guys had like 30, 40 years before they came back. For me, it's only been 10. It's not something I'm really interested in doing right now."

“Cursed Child” was written by Jack Thorne from a story co-created by JK Rowling. It's set 19 years after the events of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. The story follows the life of an adult Harry, now working at the Ministry of Magic, as his son Albus Severus Potter prepares to begin his own journey at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Is the movie happening?

At the moment, Warner has no concrete plans to bring Harry Potter and the Cursed Child to the big screen. However, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone director Chris Columbus told Variety that he is interested in directing the project and of course he wants Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint to own their roles.