Marvel took a new step in its Phase 5 with Guardians of the Galaxy 3, following the release of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania in February. The film, directed by James Gunn, which marked a farewell for its main characters, had the expected reception at the global box office, but its leadership came to an end.

This MCU movie arrived in theaters worldwide on May 4th and at the time, it was tasked with surpassing Super Mario Bros, another title that is also a box office success. Currently, the superhero movie has grossed over $650 million dollars, including the international market.

However, a recent production took over the number 1 spot. It is directed by Louis Leterrier, written by Justin Lin and Dan Mazeau, and stars great actors. One of the main stars comes from a great run, as he participated in Guardians and now this new release that broke the expectations.

Fast X is the highest grossing film in the world right now

After the first weekend, the initial numbers arrived, placing the tenth installment of Fast and Furious at the top of the global box office, thus dethroning Guardians of the Galaxy 3. According to recently revealed figures, the film grossed around $319 million dollars at the worldwide box office, and it is expected that the number will continue to grow substantially.

Of the mentioned money, $67.5 million corresponds to the domestic box office in the United States, which is a discouraging figure for Universal Pictures as it is the franchise’s worst debut in the country. Being the most expensive film in the entire saga, the revenue is a point that the studio will closely monitor, as it may fall far behind its predecessors.

This time, the plot follows “Ex-con Dominic Toretto, who now has the responsibility of protecting his team and family from a dangerous new villain named Dante Reyes, who happens to be the son of former Brazilian mobster and drug dealer Hernan Reyes, who has been plotting his revenge for his father’s death for the past twelve years since the events of Fast Five”.