Gossip Girl has been one of the most popular shows on television and has brought great actors to the top, such as Blake Lively and Ed Westwick, who played the iconic Serena and Chuck. Now it looks like the original cast could be returning to the franchise…

Fans were never completely disconnected from the Upper East Side dramas, quite the contrary. In 2021, news broke that the popular series would get a reboot with new stars. Although it was canceled, it managed to survive two seasons on HBO Max.

Narrated by Kristen Bell, this was set eight years after the original website disappeared and now a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of the most popular mystery girl.

Will the original cast be back in Gossip Girl?

Although the possible new reunion of the group is being kept under a lot of mystery, the official Gossip Girl Twitter account might have revealed something.

On May 16, the site posted “Welcome back, Upper East Siders. After a long time away, I see it didn’t take much time for you to dirty up the clean slates I gave you. #GossipGirl”, along with a photo of the original cast.

There we could see Blake Lively as Serena van der Woodsen, Leighton Meester as Blair Waldorf, Ed Westwick as Chuck Bass, Penn Badgley as Daniel Humphrey, Taylor Momsen as Jenny Humphrey and Chace Crawford as Nate Archibald.

It looks like the actors who starred in the show since 2007 could be back as their former characters. Fans are wondering if this is a reunion or a cameo in a possible third season of the new version. This would be enough to save it from cancellation?