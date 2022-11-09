The “Gossip Girl” reboot is one of HBO Max most viewed series, and its second season is coming out soon. Here, check out everything we know, including the cast and new additions.

It’s been one year since the reboot of Gossip Girl premiered on HBO Max. The series became one of the most viewed of the platform, and it was renewed for a second season. Here, check out everything we know about it, including release date and cast.

The series, which is in the same continuity of the original, follows a new group of high school students in the Upper East Side, which have to deal with social media and “Gossip Girl,” an anonymous online gossip source which is airing out all of their secrets.

The Season 1 finale ended with the new Gossip Girl, which this time is revealed from Episode 1 to avoid a "Dean situation," seemingly reaching a deal with one of the it-girl Julie Calloway. However, fans can certainly expect more trouble ahead.

When is Season 2 of Gossip Girl coming to HBO Max?

HBO Max announced that the second season, which was green-lighted in September 2021, will premiere on December 1, 2022. This time, per Teen Vogue, the season will air completely, and it won’t be split in two parts. Episodes will air weekly.

Who will return to the season 2 cast?

Fans can expect that the main cast will return for Season 2, including Jordan Alexander as Julien, Whitney Peak as Zoya, Zión Moreno as Luna, Savannah Lee Smith as Monet, Emily Alyn Lind as Audrey, Evan Mock as Aki, Thomas Doherty as Max, and Eli Brown as Obie.

However, Season 2 will have a new addition: Michelle Trachtenberg will return to the Gossip Girl world as Georgina Sparks, Serena van der Woodsen’s frenemy (or villain) in the original series. Her son Milo, who she had during Season 4 of GG, is now 10 years old, and he already appeared in Season 1 of the reboot.