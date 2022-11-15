The 2023 Grammy Awards will take place on February 5 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and the nominations have been announced. Check out how many nominations Taylor Swift got.

Swift, 32, is one of the most successful artists, and she has won 11 Grammys so far. In fact, she has the record of being the only female artist with three wins for “Album of the Year,” with folklore (2020), 1989 (2014) and Fearless (2009). She is tied with Paul Simon, Stevie Wonder and Frank Sinatra.

This year, she submitted “Red (Taylor’s Version),” her re-recording of her 2012 album, for consideration to “Album of the Year,” as well as her 10-minute version of “All Too Well” for Record of the Year and Song of the Year, and other songs. Here, check out which nominations she got.

Taylor Swift’s nominations for the Grammy 2023

Swift got four nominations for the Grammy 2023: Song of the year (“All Too Well (10 Minute Version)”), Best country song (“I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)”), Best song written for visual media (“Carolina”) and Best music video (“All Too Well: The Short Film”).

“Red (Taylor’s Version)” didn’t enter in the category of “Album of The Year,” while the original version did compete. On the other hand, she is far from being one of the most nominated artists this year.

The biggest nominees are Beyoncé with 10 nods, followed by Adele and Harry Styles (each with seven nods), and Lizzo (with six). These four artists compete all in the three Big categories: Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year.