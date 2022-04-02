The Grammys, are the awards that recognize the best of music in the last year according to different categories. After postponing this awards on more than one occasion due to restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will return in its face-to-face format and promises to surprise viewers with a great show from the red carpet before entering the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.
In recent years, Billie Eilish has managed to position herself in the public's taste with songs like Lovely, Happier than ever, Bad guy, Ocean eyes, I love you, Bored, to name a few, in addition to her personality. But her most recent success came last Sunday, March 27, when he won the Oscar for "Best Original Song" with her brother Finneas O'Connell for No time to die.
Billie Eilish isn't the only one trending. Here, find out all the nominees.
Grammy Awards 2022: all the nominees
Jon Bastiste, with 11 nominations for the 2022 Grammys, is the artist with the most nominations. He is followed by Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R, with eight nominations each. This gala will also mark the debut as a nominee for Olivia Rodrigo, while Selena Gomez competes for an award in the category of Best Latin Pop or Urban Album for Newcomer.
Record of the year
- I Still Have Faith In You by ABBA
- Freedom by Jon Batiste
- I Get A Kick Out Of You by Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- Justin Bieber's Peaches Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
- Right On Time by Brandi Carlile
- Kiss Me More by Doja Cat Featuring SZA
- Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish
- Montero (Call Me By Your Name) by Lil Nas X
- Olivia Rodrigo drivers license
- Leave The Door Open by Silk Sonic
Album of the year
- We are Jon Batiste
- Love For Sale by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
- Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) by Justin Bieber
- Planet Her by Doja Cat
- Happier The Ever by Billie Eilish
- Back of My Mind by H.E.R
- Lil Nas X Montero
- Sour by Olivia Rodrigo
- Evermore by Taylor Swift
- Kanye West donda
Song of the year
- Ed Sheeran's Bad Habits
- A Beautiful Noise by Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile
- Drivers License by Olivia Rodrigo
- Fight For You by H.E.R
- Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish
- Kiss Me More by Doja Cat and SZA
- Leave the door open by Silk Sonic
- Peaches de Justin Bieber Ft. Daniel Caesar
- Montero (Call Me By Your Name) by Lil Nas X
- Right On Time by Brandi Carlile
Best New Artist
- arooj aftab
- Jimmie Allen
- Baby Keem
- FINNEAS
- Glass Animals
- japanese breakfast
- The Kid LAROI
- Arlo Parks
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Saweetie
Best Pop Solo Performance
- Anyone by Justin Bieber
- Right On Time by Brandi Carlile
- Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish
- Ariana Grande poses
- Drivers license of Olivia Rodrigo
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- I Get A Kick Out Of You by Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- lonely justin bieber & benny white
- Butter from BTS
- Higher Power by Coldplay
- Kiss Me More by Doja Cat Featuring SZA
Best Pop Vocal Album
- Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) by Justin Bieber
- Planet Her (Deluxe) by Doja Cat
- Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish
- Ariana Grande poses
- Sour by Olivia Rodrigo
-
Best rock performance
- Shot In The Dark by AC/DC
- Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A) by Black Pumas
- Nothing Compares 2 U by Chris Cornell
- Deftone Ohms
- Making A Fire by Foo Fighters
Best Rock Album
- AC/DC Power Up
- Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A by Black Pumas
- No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 by Chris Cornell
- Medicine At Midnight by Foo Fighters
- McCartney III by Paul McCartney
Best rock song
- All My Favorite Songs by Weezer
- The Bandit from Kings Of Leon
- Distance de Mammoth WVH
- Find My Way by Paul McCartney
- Waiting On A War by Foo Fighters
Best Music Video
- Shot in the Dark by ACDC
- Freedom by Jon Batiste
- I Get a Kick out of You by Tony Bennet and Lady Gaga
- Peaches by Justin Bieber ft. daniel caesar
- Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish
- Montero (Call Me By Your Name) by Lil Nas X
- Good 4 U by Olivia Rodrigo
Best R&B Performance
- Lost You Snoh Aalegra
- Justin Bieber Peaches
- H.E.R Damage
- Leave the door open by Silk Sonic
- Pick Up Your Feelings by Jazmine Sullivan
-
Best rap performance
- Baby Keem's Family Ties with Kendrick Lamar
- Up by Cardi B My Life by J Cole
- Drake and Future Way 2 Sexy
- Thot Shit by Megan Thee Stallion
Best Melodic Rap Performance
- Need to Know - Doja Cat
- Pride. Es la. Devil - JCole & Lilbaby4PF
- INDUSTRY BABY - by LilNasX & Jack Harlow
- WUSYANAME - Tyler The creator, YoungBoy Never Broke Again & Tydollasign
- Hurricane - Kanye West, The Weeknd & Lil Baby
Best rap album
- The Off-Season - JCole
- Certified Lover Boy - Drake
- King's Disease II - Nas
- CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST - Tyler The Creator
- DONDA - Kanye West
Non-Classical Producer of the Year
- Jack Antonoff
- Roger Chahayed
- hit boy
- Ricky Reed
- Mike Elizondo
Best dance recording
- Hero - Afrojack and David Guetta
- Loom - Olafur Arnalds
- Before - James Blake
- Heartbreak - Bonobo & TEEDinosaurs
- You Can Do It - Caribouband
- Alive - Rufus DuSol
- The Business - Tiesto
Best Latin Pop Album
- My Loves by Paula Arenas
- Vertigo by Pablo Álboran
- Made the old fashioned by Ricardo Arjona
- My Camilo Hands
- Mendo by Alex Cuba
- Selena Gomez reveal
Best Latin Urban Album
- Bad Bunny's last world tour
- Jose de J Balvin
- KG0516 by Karol G
- Fearless of love and other demons by Kali Uchis
- Aphrodisiac of Rauw Alejandro
Best Latin Rock/Alternative Album
- Look what you made me do from Electric Diamond
- Stop Bomb Stereo
- Origin of John
- Cramp by Nathy Peluso
- The Madrilenian of C. Tangana
- Karmatic Sounds
- Zoe Resonance
Best Dance/Electronic Album
- Subconsciously by Black Coffee
- Fallen Embers of Illenium
- Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded) by Major Lazer
- Marshmello shock wave
- Free Love by Sylvan Esso
- Judgment of Ten City
Best rap song
- Bath Salts by DMX featuring Jay-Z and Nas
- Saweetie's Best Friend featuring Doja Cat
- Baby Keem Family Ties featuring Kendrick Lamar
- Jail by Kanye West featuring Jay-Z
- My Life by J. Cole featuring 21 Savage & Morray