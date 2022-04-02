The 64th edition of the Grammys will take place next Sunday, April 3 at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Here, find out all the nominees.

The Grammys, are the awards that recognize the best of music in the last year according to different categories. After postponing this awards on more than one occasion due to restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will return in its face-to-face format and promises to surprise viewers with a great show from the red carpet before entering the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.

In recent years, Billie Eilish has managed to position herself in the public's taste with songs like Lovely, Happier than ever, Bad guy, Ocean eyes, I love you, Bored, to name a few, in addition to her personality. But her most recent success came last Sunday, March 27, when he won the Oscar for "Best Original Song" with her brother Finneas O'Connell for No time to die.

Billie Eilish isn't the only one trending. Here, find out all the nominees.

Grammy Awards 2022: all the nominees

Jon Bastiste, with 11 nominations for the 2022 Grammys, is the artist with the most nominations. He is followed by Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R, with eight nominations each. This gala will also mark the debut as a nominee for Olivia Rodrigo, while Selena Gomez competes for an award in the category of Best Latin Pop or Urban Album for Newcomer.

Record of the year

I Still Have Faith In You by ABBA

Freedom by Jon Batiste

I Get A Kick Out Of You by Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Justin Bieber's Peaches Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Right On Time by Brandi Carlile

Kiss Me More by Doja Cat Featuring SZA

Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish

Montero (Call Me By Your Name) by Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo drivers license

Leave The Door Open by Silk Sonic

Album of the year

We are Jon Batiste

Love For Sale by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) by Justin Bieber

Planet Her by Doja Cat

Happier The Ever by Billie Eilish

Back of My Mind by H.E.R

Lil Nas X Montero

Sour by Olivia Rodrigo

Evermore by Taylor Swift

Kanye West donda

Song of the year

Ed Sheeran's Bad Habits

A Beautiful Noise by Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile

Drivers License by Olivia Rodrigo

Fight For You by H.E.R

Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish

Kiss Me More by Doja Cat and SZA

Leave the door open by Silk Sonic

Peaches de Justin Bieber Ft. Daniel Caesar

Montero (Call Me By Your Name) by Lil Nas X

Right On Time by Brandi Carlile

Best New Artist

arooj aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

japanese breakfast

The Kid LAROI

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best Pop Solo Performance

Anyone by Justin Bieber

Right On Time by Brandi Carlile

Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande poses

Drivers license of Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

I Get A Kick Out Of You by Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

lonely justin bieber & benny white

Butter from BTS

Higher Power by Coldplay

Kiss Me More by Doja Cat Featuring SZA

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) by Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe) by Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande poses

Sour by Olivia Rodrigo



Best rock performance

Shot In The Dark by AC/DC

Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A) by Black Pumas

Nothing Compares 2 U by Chris Cornell

Deftone Ohms

Making A Fire by Foo Fighters

Best Rock Album

AC/DC Power Up

Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A by Black Pumas

No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 by Chris Cornell

Medicine At Midnight by Foo Fighters

McCartney III by Paul McCartney

Best rock song

All My Favorite Songs by Weezer

The Bandit from Kings Of Leon

Distance de Mammoth WVH

Find My Way by Paul McCartney

Waiting On A War by Foo Fighters

Best Music Video

Shot in the Dark by ACDC

Freedom by Jon Batiste

I Get a Kick out of You by Tony Bennet and Lady Gaga

Peaches by Justin Bieber ft. daniel caesar

Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish

Montero (Call Me By Your Name) by Lil Nas X

Good 4 U by Olivia Rodrigo

Best R&B Performance

Lost You Snoh Aalegra

Justin Bieber Peaches

H.E.R Damage

Leave the door open by Silk Sonic

Pick Up Your Feelings by Jazmine Sullivan



Best rap performance

Baby Keem's Family Ties with Kendrick Lamar

Up by Cardi B My Life by J Cole

Drake and Future Way 2 Sexy

Thot Shit by Megan Thee Stallion

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Need to Know - Doja Cat

Pride. Es la. Devil - JCole & Lilbaby4PF

INDUSTRY BABY - by LilNasX & Jack Harlow

WUSYANAME - Tyler The creator, YoungBoy Never Broke Again & Tydollasign

Hurricane - Kanye West, The Weeknd & Lil Baby

Best rap album

The Off-Season - JCole

Certified Lover Boy - Drake

King's Disease II - Nas

CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST - Tyler The Creator

DONDA - Kanye West

Non-Classical Producer of the Year

Jack Antonoff

Roger Chahayed

hit boy

Ricky Reed

Mike Elizondo

Best dance recording

Hero - Afrojack and David Guetta

Loom - Olafur Arnalds

Before - James Blake

Heartbreak - Bonobo & TEEDinosaurs

You Can Do It - Caribouband

Alive - Rufus DuSol

The Business - Tiesto

Best Latin Pop Album

My Loves by Paula Arenas

Vertigo by Pablo Álboran

Made the old fashioned by Ricardo Arjona

My Camilo Hands

Mendo by Alex Cuba

Selena Gomez reveal

Best Latin Urban Album

Bad Bunny's last world tour

Jose de J Balvin

KG0516 by Karol G

Fearless of love and other demons by Kali Uchis

Aphrodisiac of Rauw Alejandro

Best Latin Rock/Alternative Album

Look what you made me do from Electric Diamond

Stop Bomb Stereo

Origin of John

Cramp by Nathy Peluso

The Madrilenian of C. Tangana

Karmatic Sounds

Zoe Resonance

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Subconsciously by Black Coffee

Fallen Embers of Illenium

Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded) by Major Lazer

Marshmello shock wave

Free Love by Sylvan Esso

Judgment of Ten City

Best rap song