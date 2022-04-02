The 64th Grammy Awards take place on Sunday, April 3. This is music's biggest night and will deliver incredible performances, unexpected collaborations, standout fashion, and sentimental tributes to music icons. Here, find out where will these awards be held.

The delayed 64th edition of the Grammy Awardsarrives, the highest award ceremony for the highlights of recorded music. The awards given by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences of the United States will be held this Sunday, April 3, when the entertainment industry meets at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

With a handful of musical participations by artists nominated in different categories, and a diverse group of presenters, the gala will return to its face-to-face format after a last edition that was described as somewhat gray and almost went unnoticed. This time it will have a red carpet and will be hosted by comedian Trevor Hoah.

In this way we will be able to see live performances by artists such as the eccentric Billie Eilish, who is multi-nominated in categories such as Record of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year; The famous South Korean band BTS and the also favorite of the night Olivia Rodrigo will also perform, as well as Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak integrating the Silk Sonic concept, and even the Colombian J Balvin, among other artists.

Where will these awards be held?

The Grammys ceremony will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas instead of its usual home, Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena (formerly known as the STAPLES Center).

How to watch the 2022 Grammys?

The Grammys will begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and typically run for three-and-a-half hours. Here you can check out where to watch it: click.

What's new for Grammys 2022?

There have been quite a few changes to the 2022 Grammy Awards. This year sees the introduction of two new categories – Best Global Music Performance and Best Música Urbana Album to merge the previous Latin Pop and Latin Urban categories.

This change brings the grand total of categories up to 86, but every year, the vast majority of awards are handed out during the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony, which is streamed on the Recording Academy's YouTube page just a few hours before the main show.

Other changes include the renaming of the Dance music category to Best Dance/Electronic Recording, and ten records are now nominated for the main categories (Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best New Artist) instead of the usual eight.