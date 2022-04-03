The 64th edition of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences Awards will take place tonight. We aren't only excited for the Grammys, we want to see the starts looks! Here, check out everything you need to know about the Red Carpet.

The 2022 Grammys edition is arriving today and with it the euphoria of music lovers has begun to know if their favorite artists, albums or songs will take the most important gramophone in the world.

The 64th edition of the Grammy Awards is at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas (Nevada), which has a capacity for 17,000 spectators. This stage, which regularly hosts the Latin Grammys, will witness the presence of great stars of the current music scene.

This edition, was scheduled for January 31 in Los Angeles, had to be rescheduled and postponed due to the uptick in Covid-19 cases at the beginning of the year. However, the good things are long in coming and everything is ready to award the most prestigious awards in the music industry. Here, check out everything you need to know about the Red Carpet.

What time does the red carpet and the Grammy gala start?

As always, E! is on charge. It starts bright and early with a countdown to the red carpet beginning at 1 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT. Fans can watch on cable TV, as well as on E!’s Twitter, Facebook, YouTube channel, website, and app.

If one stream isn’t enough for you, the Grammys website will also stream arrivals beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET/ 3:30 p.m PT.

What time Is The 2022 Grammys Red Carpet?

E!’s live coverage begins at 6 p.m ET/ 3 p.m. PT. Laverne Cox will return, after her stint as Oscars red carpet host, for the event.

When are the 2022 Grammys?

The 64th Grammys air on Sunday, April 3 and will be broadcast live at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on CBS. Subscribers to Paramount+, Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV, and FuboTV can also stream the event live at that time.