The great stars of music gather for one of the most important galas in the industry, that recognizes the excellence of productions, technicians and artists. Here, check out what channel and how to stream these awards.

Tomorrow, April 3, the 64th edition of the Grammy Awards will take place. This year is hosted for the second consecutive year by Trevor Noah, the Grammys have Jon Batiste as their main favorite with eleven nominations, followed by Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R., with eight mentions, and Olivia Rodrigo along with Billie Eilish, with seven possibilities.

The Grammy Awards are a distinction given by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences of the United States to recognize a particularly outstanding achievement in the music industry.

You are probably wondering at what time you can stream this awards and where to watch them. Here, we tell you everything you need to know.

What time do the Grammys start?

The ceremony, which will air live on CBS and the streaming service Paramount+, will begin at 8 p.m. Eastern, 5 p.m. Pacific. You can also watch on CBS.com or through the CBS app if you have a cable subscription.

Cord cutters can watch the show on any live TV streaming service that offers CBS, including FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Paramount+, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream, many of which are offering free trials. It will also be available on demand on Paramount+.

If you want to pregame, you can check out the premiere ceremony, when about 76 of the 86 awards are handed out. That begins at 3:30 Eastern, 12:30 Pacific and will be available to watch on grammy.com and the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel. LeVar Burton will host, and Allison Russell, Jimmie Allen, Ledisi and Mon Laferte will perform.

Where can I stream this event?

Lucky for cable-heads and cord-cutters, the music awards show airs on both CBS and Paramount+. Though, to access the show live, subscribers to the streamer must be on the Premium plan (Not the ad-supported Essential plan) which costs $9.99 a month. If you subscribe to other streamers like Hulu, you can also watch the Grammys as long as that streamer has a live-TV option. The usual culprits like YouTube TV, FuboTV, and Sling TV all have CBS.