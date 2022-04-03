The great stars of music gather for one of the most important galas in the industry, that recognizes the excellence of productions, technicians and artists. Here, check out who is hosting this event tonight!

The 64th Grammy Awards, are presented by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences and will take place on April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, in Las Vegas.

The show was originally going to take place on January 31 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, but was postponed due to the surge in cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19. It will be the first time the gala has been held anywhere other than Los Angeles or New York since 1973, when it took place in Nashville.

The new venue for the awards, the MGM Grand Garden Arena, has been hosting the Latin version of the awards, known as the Latin Grammy, for years. But we can't wait for tonight. Here, check out who is hosting this event!

Who is hosting this awards?

The comedian,Trevor Noah, longtime host of “The Daily Show” and the announcer of the 2021 Grammys, will return as the main host. The Grammys have a festive vibe, but Noah said the April 3 ceremony could address some serious issues like the crisis in Ukraine.

What time do the Grammys start?

The ceremony, which will air live on CBS and the streaming service Paramount+, will begin at 8 p.m. Eastern, 5 p.m. Pacific. You can also watch on CBS.com or through the CBS app if you have a cable subscription.

Cord cutters can watch the show on any live TV streaming service that offers CBS, including FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Paramount+, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream, many of which are offering free trials. It will also be available on demand on Paramount+.

If you want to pregame, you can check out the premiere ceremony, when about 76 of the 86 awards are handed out. That begins at 3:30 Eastern, 12:30 Pacific and will be available to watch on grammy.com and the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel. LeVar Burton will host, and Allison Russell, Jimmie Allen, Ledisi and Mon Laferte will perform.

Where can I stream this event?

Lucky for cable-heads and cord-cutters, the music awards show airs on both CBS and Paramount+. Though, to access the show live, subscribers to the streamer must be on the Premium plan (Not the ad-supported Essential plan) which costs $9.99 a month. If you subscribe to other streamers like Hulu, you can also watch the Grammys as long as that streamer has a live-TV option. The usual culprits like YouTube TV, FuboTV, and Sling TV all have CBS.