The 65th Grammy Awards will be held in February 2023, and the nominees have been announced. Among the artists with more nods are Beyoncé (10), Adele and Harry Styles (both with 7), and Lizzo with six noms. Here, check out how the voting system works.

While the Grammys are arguably the most prestigious awards in music, this year the nominations were surrounded by controversy after Nicki Minaj’s hit “Super Freaky Girl” was considered a pop song rather than a rap, while other similar tunes (such as Big Latto’s “Big Energy”) did enter in the category.

However, the problems with the nominations and the voting system isn’t entirely new. Last year, The Weeknd’s album “After Hour,” which was considered as one of the best of the year, didn’t receive any nominations and the rapper is boycotting the awards. However, the Academy has changed some rules for the upcoming edition.

Can you vote for the Grammys?

The general public doesn’t have a say in the Grammys. Only members of the Recording Academy can vote during the nomination process, and the final voting for the winners. This year, the eligibility period runs from October 1st 2021 to September 30th 2022.

How is the voting process for the Grammys?

After the artists and record labels summit their work for consideration, more than 350 experts are then consulted to place nominees in the appropriate fields. Then, members received first-round ballots in their categories of expertise to narrow down the selection of five per category.

Before this edition, the nominations were finalized by 15-30 music industry “peers” representing their “genre communities.” However, this system is no longer used due to all the controversies, and now the final pool of nominees is decided by a majority of votes of Academy voting members.

On the other hand, the Big Four categories (Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist) won’t be decided by “secret committees,” which was the practice since 1995. However, the “craft” categories (Producer, Packaging, and Liner Notes) will continue to be decided by a select group of industry professionals.