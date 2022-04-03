The 64th edition of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences Awards will take place tonight. Here, find out all the legends and superstars who have never won an award!

The 2022 Grammys edition is about arriving tonight and with it the euphoria of music lovers has begun to know if their favorite artists, albums or songs will take the most important gramophone in the world. Despite the fact that all the nominees want to win, there is a category that is not very well received since there is a theory that anyone who wins that award will be destined for a resounding musical failure later.

Although it seems that superstitions are something only of the actors, such as not saying the name of a theater inside the theater, not wishing luck or that you cannot whistle inside a scene, in the world of music there are also beliefs like this and more when it comes to the award of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences of the United States.

For this reason, the category for Best New Artist has been named by music critics, fans and even by the artists themselves as the "cursed Grammys" shortlist in which all the nominees never want to win for fear that said prophecy is fulfilled and the rest of their artistic trajectories are stagnant regardless of the quality or "how incredible" they are. Here, find out all the legends and superstars who have never won an award!

What is the "curse" for Best New Artist?

The Grammy Award for Best New Artist has been awarded since 1959. The year represents the year in which the Grammy Awards were awarded for works published in the preceding year. Supposedly, winning the best new artist award is considered by many to be a curse, as many artists who have won this award have not been able to repeat the success they achieved in their debut year.

For years, various cases have been shown where artists after achieving impeccable streaks in terms of sales, number one hits on popularity charts such as the Billboard Hot 100 or even revolutionizing the entertainment industry even in terms of fashion, youth behavior or genres musicals, everything seems to fade quickly or gradually but in the end the result is the same oblivion.

Although in recent years this prophecy seems to have lost strength with its recent winners, there are many more cases of people who did obtain the golden gramophone and after that never manage to overcome everything they had already done or even repeat something of the formula that He placed them in the consideration of the Musical Academy, so here we present some of the most popular cases that have blew up social networks in recent years since in each new installment it is expected that the favorites of the public do not obtain victory in order to continue having successes from its stars.

Millie Vanilli

It was a German-French contemporary pop and R&B duo consisting of Rob Pilatus and Fab Morvan under the production of Frank Farian. Their 1988 debut, Girl You Know It's True, sold more than 7 million copies worldwide and earned them the Grammy for best new artist in 1990. However, their career ended that year when it was discovered that Morvan and Pilatus had not recorded none of his songs, limiting himself to lip-syncing and lending his image on stage. They are the first group in the history of the Grammys to have the award withdrawn.

Added to the rumors about the real authorship of Milli Vanilli was the fact that Fab and Rob were pressuring Frank Farian to record a new album with their own voices, very different from those of the debut album. Farian rejected it outright as it would have meant the loss of creative control and he didn't see them as capable of composing. With the relationship between the two parties completely broken, the creator of the project decided to reveal the truth in an appearance before the press in New York.

Lean Rimes

She is an American country music singer and actress. She was a Grammy Award winner for Breakthrough Artist of the Year at the age of 14, becoming the youngest music artist to win a Grammy. From 1998 to 2011, she was nominated for the award of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences of the United States on 5 more occasions and did not win any.

Lauryn Hill

The 5-time Grammy award-winning American rapper, singer, actress and record producer is the next case of the curse, despite the fact that she is considered a legend in the genre and the true female pioneer for artists such as Nicki Minaj, Iggy Azalea or Cardi B currently have dominance and success within the scene. In 1999 he won this award, after that he did not release any other studio album -having only one-, although he did make an MTV Unplugged and songs that never exceeded expectations.

On May 6, 2013, she was sentenced to three months in prison, plus another three of house arrest, and one year of probation for tax evasion.

Amy Winehouse

The British singer and songwriter is known for performing various musical genres, including jazz, rhythm and blues, soul, ska. During her second studio album, Back to Black, which was released in 2006, Winehouse earned six Grammy Award nominations, of which she won five: Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist, among others.

Amy's life is one of the most popular and well-known in the world because despite the fact that success never stopped chasing her, it would be with her that said "curse" took on a new meaning: She was found dead in her apartment on July 23 2011, at the age of 27, after suffering alcohol intoxication. This was revealed some time after his death, which was initially associated with his multiple addictions.

The artists who broke the curse

Although many have not, some of those who have won the award and repeated their success are: The Beatles, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, Evanescence, Tracy Chapman, Adele, Maroon 5, Sam Smith, John Legend, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish and Megan Thee Stallion.