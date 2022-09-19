The bestselling video game will be adapted to the silver screen with David Harbour and Orlando Bloom on board. Here, check out everything we know so far such as cast, plot, release date and more.

Gran Turismo has been one of the most popular racing video games. Since the franchise’s debut in 1997, it has sold over 85 million units worldwide. So, after the great success of another video game film adaptation as Uncharted, it is no surprising that the game is being brought to film.

Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions’ will be behind the adaptation, which will start production, according to The Hollywood Reporter, next week in Hungary. The script is based on a true story, in which a teenage fan of GT becomes an actual professional race-car driver thanks to his gaming skills.

The script is written by Jason Hall, who worked on American Sniper, and Zach Baylin, whose most recent project is King Richard. Here, check out everything we know about the feature, including the complete cast, release date and more.

Gran Turismo: What is the plot?

As we said before, the story will follow a player of Gran Turismo who, thanks to his talent at the video game, wins a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional race-car driver.

Gran Turismo cast: Who is attached to the project?

Two very famous faces are part of the cast: Stranger Things’ David Harbour and Pirates of the Caribbean’s Orlando Bloom. Meanwhile, Midsommar’s Archie Madekwe will play the lead role. Never Have I Ever breakout star Darren Barnet is also attached to the project.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Harbour will play the retired driver who teaches Madekwe’s character how to drive, while Bloom will be a marketing exec. Barnet will be a racer who is ranked at the top at the GT academy.

Gran Turismo release date: When is coming out?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sony is planning to release the movie on August 11, 2023. It will be an exclusive theatrical release for the picture, which will be directed by Neill Blomkamp, best known for sci-fi movies such as District 9 and Elysium.