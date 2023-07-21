Greta Gerwig's Barbie: How much money does the film have to gross to not be a box office flop?

Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and directed by Greta Gerwig, has been one of the most anticipated films of 2023 for months. For this reason, movie theaters around the world were filled as soon as the pre-sale tickets were released.

Everything indicates that it will become one of the highest-grossing productions of the year. Although it faces Christopher Nolan‘s eagerly awaited Oppenheimer, the film that also hit theaters worldwide on Friday, July 21.

It is worthy to mention that the doll movie had a millionaire budget, which exceeded 80, according to an important media. That money was used to pay for locations, actors and all the people behind the cameras.

How much should the Barbie movie gross?

The Barbie movie cost 100 million dollars, as revealed a few weeks ago by the news portal Variety. For this reason, in order for it not to be a minimum failure, they will have to triple that figure.

It seems that they will achieve it, since the movie’s worldwide debut has been very successful. It was to be expected, since everyone wants to see Greta Gerwig‘s version of one of the most important franchises in history.

Warner Bros. comes from a failure with The Flash and according to the media, the idea of the company together with DC Comics was to add a figure close to 600 million dollars but did not even reach half of it worldwide.