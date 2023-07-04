Greta Gerwig still continues with the Barbie press conference, but she already has her next project in sight and it is a new trilogy of one of the most popular sagas of all times: The Chronicles of Narnia.

The original films were directed by Andrew Adamson and the cast was star-studded. The first installment, titled “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe”, went on to win an Oscar for Best Achievement in Makeup.

Georgie Henley, William Moseley, Anna Popplewell and Skandar Keynes played the four Pevensie brothers. While Tilda Swinton gave life to White Witch, James McAvoy to Mr. Tumnus and Liam Neeson to Aslan.

What will the cast of Greta Gerwig’s version be like?

Being a new version, completely independent from the original trilogy, it is expected that there will be a renewed cast. So we might not see any of the original actors, including Neeson who voiced the lion Aslan.

It has not yet been confirmed which stars will be part of the project, as it is still in a very early production phase. Netflix confirmed that it wants to start with two movies, so we would see the new actors in several installments.

What will Greta Gerwig’s version be about?

The production is a reboot for Netflix and Greta will not only be directing, but also writing the screenplay. The story will be faithful to the novel written by C. S. Lewis. However, it will also have the director’s special touch.

The first installment of the original adaptation followed four children who travel through a closet to the land of Narnia, where they discover their destiny with the advice of a mystical lion.

When might the new The Chronicles of Narnia movies be released?

It is not known exactly when the new versions of The Chronicles of Narnia will arrive in Netflix’s catalog, but filming is expected to begin sometime next year. So the first film could be added to the streaming platform between 2025 and 2026.