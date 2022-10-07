Grey's Anatomy has become one of the longest-running and longest-running series on television. Here we tell you all about Ellen Pompeo's return to the series, such as its premiere date, plot and cast for season 19.

Grey's Anatomy is back with more episodes. It has been rumored that season 19 would be the last and this was due to the little participation that Ellen Pompeo will have in the course of the series. The actress announced that her role as Meredith is written in a limited capacity, as she will only appear in eight episodes. Something that is not frequent since she is the only one who has appeared in all or most of the chapters.

"The series will be fine without me. I will always be a part of that show. I'm an executive producer of that show. I spent two decades of my career on that show, it's my heart and soul. I'll never leave for that long, as long as it's on the air", Pompeo confessed to Deadline in September of this year.

On the other hand, Craig Erwich (the president of ABC Entertainment) assured that there are no final decisions about the future of the series at this time. "We haven't made any decisions at all. We just celebrated Grey's 400th episode, which is a remarkable achievement for any show", he said in a May interview with Deadline. So it looks like we will have between 20 and 24 new episodes, as seasons usually have.

Grey's Anatomy: Who are the cast members of season 19?

During the development of season 19 we will be able to see the typical doctors that we already know but we will also see new faces (that we have already seen in other famous productions) that will join as the first year surgical residents. One of the famous actors who will not return as a member of Grey Sloan is Scott Speedman, who gave life to Nick since season 18.

Here is the list of all the actors who will be in the new episodes of Grey's Anatomy:

Camilla Luddington as Jo

Caterina Scorsone as Amelia

Kelly McCreary as Maggie

Jake Borelli as Levi

Chris Carmack as Link

Anthony Hill as Winston

Kim Raver as Teddy

Kevin McKidd as Owen

James Pickens Jr as Richard

Ellen Pompeo as Meredith

Chandra Wilson as Miranda

Alexis Floyd as Simone Griffin

Niko Terho as Lucas Adams

Midori Francis as Mika Yasuda

Adelaide Kane as Jules Millin

Harry Shum Jr. as Daniel "Blue" Kwan

Marla Gibbs as Floyd (grandmother of Simone Griffith)

Kate Walsh as Addison Montgomery

Grey's Anatomy: What will the new season be about?

Another season of Grey's means only one thing: New cases and medical emergencies at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital that will drive the main characters crazy. Despite the season finale airing in May, there were quite a few twists and turns.

We saw Kate Walsh bring her iconic role of Addison back to life, as well as Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew, who returned to play Jackson and April in surprise appearances, so there could be many unexpected twists and turns in the plot this season.

It is not yet known what will be the plot itself, we have already seen how the characters came out of a strong pandemic by Covid-19 and Meredith went into a pretty deep coma that brought us back to their loved ones. We saw how she fell in love again and it is likely that we will see how she continues to surf all the blows that life gives her.

Grey's Anatomy Season 19: When will it be released?

The new season will arrive on October 6 at 9 PM ET on AMC. In case you want to see what's going on in the lives of all the Seattle first responders, remember you can tune into the sixth season of Station 19 an hour earlier. Many of the events that transpire there are then carried over to the medical series.

Production began on July 30 and the big premiere took place yesterday. Caterina Scorsone, who plays Dr. Amelia Shepherd, told how excited she was to be back on set and to meet all the new additions. Mid-years ago she posted on her personal Twitter: "Memorizing lines for #1901. It's here. There will be updates. The classic cast is ready and revved up. The new additions to the cast are exciting and beautiful. Inside and out. Here we go".

Grey's Anatomy Season 19: How to watch it in streaming?

New episodes of the new season will be broadcast live on ABC on Thursdays at 9 PM ET and can also be watched via the channel's app or official website the following day. In case you don't want to watch it at that time, you can always watch it via streaming.

Hulu, Philo and fuboTV (who offers a 7-day free trial in the US) are the platforms that will stream it and there is also the option to buy individual episodes through Amazon Prime Video.