The fan-favorite team of superheroes “Guardians of the Galaxy” will return with their own Holiday Special, directed by James Gunn. Here, check out everything you need to know about this project.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" might be one of the most anticipated movies of the year, but Marvel has other projects under the sleeve. “Guardians of the Galaxy: The Holiday Special” is one of them, and the studio finally released the first trailer.

James Gunn will return to helm another “Guardians” project, after directing the first two movies and the upcoming final installment of the trilogy. The filmmaker was recently announced as the head of DC Films alongside producer Peter Safran.

On the other hand, Chris Pratt will return to lead the fan-favorite team of superheroes on a trip to Earth to celebrate Christmas… And kidnap Kevin Bacon? Here, check out everything you need to know about the project including release date, plot and where to watch it.

‘Guardians of the Galaxy: The Holiday Special’: Plot

While details of the plot had been kept under wraps, the first trailer follows the Guardians, as they try to cheer Peter Quill (Pratt) up as he is still mourningGamora’s death in Infinity War. Mantis (Pom Klementieff) has the idea of taking him to Earth to celebrate Christmas as the best present… And kidnap “the legendary” Kevin Bacon.

Who is coming back for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special?

All the gang will be back. Besides Pratt and Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Sean Gunn and Michael Rooker will all be reprising their roles. Kevin Bacon and Maria Bakalova will also be starring.

When is ‘Guardians of the Galaxy: The Holiday Special’ coming out?

The Holiday Special will be released on November 25th, and it will be the conclusion of the Phase 4 of the MCU. However, the Guardians will return next year for the Volume 3 of their original trilogy.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Where can I watch the Holiday Special?

It will be available exclusively on Disney+ as it was developed for the platform. Other Marvel products made for the streaming service are ‘WandaVision’, ‘Loki’ (which is in the middle of production for the second season), “Moon Knight,” and more.

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’: Runtime

The Special will have a runtime of 40 minutes. Early this year, James Gunn said that it will “in length to a TV special.” He also said that the Special was inspired by the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special. It was filmed from February to late April 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia and Los Angeles.