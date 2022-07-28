Many things will change in the new installment of Marvel and the guardians of the outskirts of the earth, Guardians of the Galaxy. A new villain, the lack of Gamora and a lot of other problems will come to haunt the team. Here we tell you everything you need to know.

The trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was one of the most interesting announcements made by Marvel and Kevin Feige during San Diego Comic-Con 2022. The trailer for the movie, which will be directed by James Gunn, is not yet available to everyone. Only those who attended the convention were able to see what the Guardians team is up to.

In theory, according to reports that came out at the end of the event, the teaser showed a Gamora who no longer remembers her teammates and a first glimpse of Adam Warlock, the next big villain. Later, the director had to come out and explain why the content was not yet revealed after a fan complained.

"It's not just about Marvel, it's also about me. While I love the teaser, some of the visual effects aren't where I'd like them to be for repeated viewing and close inspection - remember, we didn't finish shooting that long ago - so you'll have to wait a bit. Sorry about that", Gunn noted.

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Cast

Chris Pratt will return as Star-Lord, better known as Peter Quill, despite the request of some Twitter users to be replaced, due to the controversy surrounding rumors that he was allegedly part of a church that supports positions against LGBTQI people.

The original Guardians are back. Zoe Saldana will return as Gamora, Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot (who, in theory, we will see as an adult), Dave Bautista as Drax, Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Pom Klementieff as Mantis.

On the other hand, during the night of Saturday, July 23, several new additions were announced in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. One of them was the new villain of this latest Guardians installment. Will Poulter is the one chosen to play Adam Warlock, who possesses a number of superhuman powers and characteristics derived from his artificial genetic structure. Before Poulter was cast, George MacKay and Regé-Jean Page were considered for the role.

In addition, Sean Gunn will return as Kraglin / On-Set Rocket, Sylvester Stallone as Stakar Ogord and Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha. Maria Bakalova will bring Cosmo the Spacedog to life, Chukwudi Iwuji as The High Evolutionary, Reinaldo Faberlle as Behemoth and Olive Raine Cleope as Star Kid. Stephen Blackehart and Nico Santos will also be part of the cast but their roles have not yet been revealed.

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Release date

The third and final installment with this formation of the Guardians has a release date of May 5, 2023. It is the third major closure of a quasi-independent trilogy with the release year ending in 3, following Return of the Jedi in 1983 and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King in 2003 (each 20 years apart), according to IMDb.

Before its premiere, we will first see the team in The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special in December of this year. The Disney+ special will showcase the misadventures of Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, and Groot in a special created for the streaming platform.

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' plot

Although the details of the final plot have not yet been confirmed, they announced that it will have a much more serious and emotional approach than in the previous two films. During an interview with GameSpot, Gunn stated that the Guardians' outing will be quite emotional.

"It's an incredibly emotional story. Much more mature than the other Guardian stories because, you know, we started making these films they were 10 or 11 years old when they saw the first one, and now they're 20, 21 years old. The film has grown up with them", the director confessed.

The official synopsis of the third chapter shows Peter Quill still recovering from the loss of Gamora, as he rallies his team around him to defend the universe and protect one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could very possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.