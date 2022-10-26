Cabinet of Curiosities is the new masterpiece from legendary director Guillermo del Toro, which has already released a few episodes on Netflix. Here, check out how many there are and when the remaining episodes will be released.

Guillermo del Toro is one of the most acclaimed directors and screenwriters in the industry and is known for being responsible for great works such as Hellboy, Nightmare Alley, The Shape of Water and many others. Now he has decided to launch with Netflix one of the most anticipated series of the year, entitled Cabinet of Curiosities.

As we have seen previously in his work (as in the film Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark), he has a predominance of dark cinematography, detailed sets and creations that display various macabre concepts. This new antalogy promises that and more, as well as being accompanied by an excellent cast.

The stories are based on horror literature with a modern twist and Lovecraftian-style weird fiction tendencies. Each night has a different theme and each one of them will give you goosebumps. Here, check out how many episodes the new series will have and when they will be released:

How many episodes does Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities have?

The first season of the long-awaited horror series will have a total of 8 episodes that will tell different stories. So far 4 of them have already been released and each one presents a different narrative framework that will give you goosebumps and won't let you sleep. Here is the list of the episodes that have been released so far and what they are about:

Lot 36 – Directed by Guillermo Navarro Graveyard Rats – Directed by Vincenzo Natali The Autopsy – Directed by David Prior The Outside – Directed by Ana Lily Amirpour

Lot 36 portrays a man who believes that a storage room full of mysterious junk will put an end to his debt problems. But he soon finds himself in a deadly and desperate situation.

Graveyard Rats depicts a grave robber who has his eye on the newcomer's riches in the cemetery. But to get them he must contend with a maze of tunnels and rats.

The Autopsy is adapted by David S. Goyer and stars F. Murray Abraham, Glynn Turman and Luke Roberts. In turn, it is based on a play by Michael Shea, which chronicles the last work of a terminally ill coroner.

The Outside is written by Haley Z. Boston and inspired by a work by cartoonist Emily Carroll. Kate Micucci and Martin Starr star in the lead roles.

When will all the episodes of Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities be released?

There are still 4 more episodes to be released, as two are released per day during the week. Which means that the next two will be released on Thursday, October 27 and the last two on Friday, October 28. Here, check the list of the next episodes and what they will be about:

Pickman's Model – Directed by Keith Thomas | October 27.

Dreams in the Witch House – Directed by Catherine Hardwicke | October 27.

The Viewing – Directed by Panos Cosmatos | October 28.

The Murmuring – Directed by Jennifer Kent | October 28.

Pickman's Model is based on a story by H.P. Lovecraft, which tells the story of Crispin Glover, a painter willing to do anything to find inspiration. The episode is adapted by screenwriter Lee Patterson and stars Ben Barnes.

Dreams in the Witch House is also based on a work by Lovecraft and stars several well-known actors. The cast includes Geena Davis from Thelma and Louise, Rupert Grint from Harry Potter and Ismael Cruz Cordova from The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power.

In The Viewing, the story is written by the filmmaker himself and Aaron Stewart-Ahn, while Peter Weller stars in the lead role.

The Murmuring is based on an original story by Guillermo del Toro and stars Essie Davis, Andrew Lincoln and Hannah Galway.