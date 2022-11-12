Guillermo del Toro is one of the producers of the moment and after several releases, it's time for one of the best known classics: Pinocchio. Here, check when and where to watch the animated movie by streaming.

Guillermo del Toro returns to one of the most important streaming platforms with the new stop-motion animation production of Carlo Collodi's classic Pinocchio. Comparisons with the Disney film will not be long in coming, but the acclaimed director's version differs in the way he tells the story, so they will be quite different.

The script, written by Patrick McHale and Del Toro, describes this version as "otherworldly", as it combines the original novel with a unique version created by them. One of the big changes we will see is that Geppetto will have a previous young son who has passed away. So we can expect it to be a very emotional movie with a great message.

The official synopsis tells "Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro and stop-motion legend Mark Gustafson reimagine Carlo Collodi's classic tale of the legendary wooden boy with a whimsical tour de force that finds Pinocchio on an enchanted adventure that transcends worlds and reveals life - giving the power of love".

When will Pinocchio be available for streaming?

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio will be added to Netflix's catalog on December 9, so there are only a few weeks left to appreciate the great cinematographic work done by the production team of the animated film.

While the feature film will be available to all those who own the streaming platform, movie fans will also have the option to see it in some theaters on the big screen, starting on the same release date.

The last official trailers they released show "a story you may think you know, but you don't", explained Ewan McGregor's Sebastian J. Cricket. Here, check out the latest teaser for the new stop-motion animation:

Who are the cast of Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio?