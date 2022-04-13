The community manager for the organization got a little too emotional with the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal matches and sent a tweet that raised a few eyebrows.

It was a magical night of UEFA Champions League action, first Chelsea left it all on the field, but it was not enough as Real Madid advanced to the semis. Then Villarreal provided the biggest upset of the season when they knocked out Bayern Munich. For the CM at the Guinness World Records, it was too much to take in.

The organization later tweeted, “We’re going to confirm the Champions League as the greatest sports competition in history #UCL”. Almost instantly many followers bashed the account for not including the World Cup and took things a bit too literally from a tweet that was capitalizing from a major live event.

In the end the tweet was made in jest, for all the emotional action taking place on the pitch and like many social accounts, looked to piggyback engagement on a major trending topic. It failed but engagement is engagement.

Reactions to Guinness World Records tweet about Champions League

Some fans provided some very interesting responses and takes on the tweet. From providing data to using GIFs. In the end maybe the Guinness World Records should not let the emotions get the better of them.

The UEFA Champions League will continue with the semifinals later this month and the final set for May 28th from the Stade de France in Saint-Denis. The final was originally going to take place in Russia but was moved due to the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian crisis.



