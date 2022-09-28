One of the most recognized actresses in the world, Gwyneth Paltrow, is celebrating her 50th birthday and what better way to celebrate it in style. Here we tell you how much money she has made as her career grew. Spoiler: You won't believe the huge sum she owns so far.

Gwyneth Paltrow is one of the iconic figures of the Hollywood entertainment industry and has generated one of the most impressive careers among her peers. She has been in major productions and franchises, such as Marvel Studios' Iron Man. The accolades have been on the rise since her work in Se7en.

Yesterday, the successful producer and entrepreneur turned 50 and decided to give a great message to all women who are insecure about their bodies as the years go by. The Oscar winner is not afraid of anything and proudly celebrated the marks of aging by posing nude as a "golden goddess" for a Goldfinger-inspired shoot.

"It feels so good to be turning 50, and it's about expressing that sense of energy and optimism that I'm experiencing. I think getting older is really a beautiful thing. We just need to open our perceptions. As you become more yourself, in integrity, your life really opens up", she said as she was made up with gold powder on set, where production was handled by photographer Andrew Yee.

Gwyneth Paltrow's net worth

The actress, singer and lifestyle writer has a net worth of $200 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The bulk of her fortune comes from her successful career in the film and television industry, which dates back to the early 1990s. In addition to the large lifestyle-based business empire he has created, called Goop.

Her films have grossed a total of almost $8.8 billion worldwide. Quite an important sum of money considering that they are only her audiovisual productions. Her earnings are not only from these and her cosmetics company, but she also has agreements and sponsorships with major luxury brands.

She is a spokesperson for Estee Lauder and Bean Pole International fragrances, narrated multiple audiobooks on Bill Martin's "Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?" and has written several cookbooks that have set trends in culinary fashion such as avocado toast.