Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld are two of the biggest celebrities at the moment. The NFL player had another great season with the Buffalo Bills and, after five years in the league, he’s on the top tier of quarterbacks alongside names like Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Aaron Rodgers or Justin Herbert.

Meanwhile, Steinfeld is a star on the rise thanks to blockbuster projects in movies and TV such as Hawkeye, Bumblebee, True Grit, Pitch Perfect and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Now, many rumors have sparked around a possible relationship between Josh Allen and the 26-year old actress and singer. Read here to check out all the details.

Is Hailee Steinfeld the new girlfriend of Josh Allen?

Last Thursday, Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen were seen together in New York City. The images were breaking news as many people supposed Allen was still dating his now ex-girlfriend, Brittany Williams.

The rumors about a possible breakup started when Williams unfollowed Allen on Instagram and then celebrated her birthday without even mentioning him. Now, the encounter with Steinfeld seems to confirm it.

In the photos obtained by The Post, Josh Allen is exiting and SUV while Hailee Steinfeld waited for him. It is the first time they have been publicly seen together. Whether they’re officially a couple or not, only time will tell.