It's no surprise to hear Hailey Bieber's name alongside Selena Gomez. In recent years the press has been trying to get the words out of the mouths of both of them to know what they think about Justin Bieber's past and present. Well, his wife has spoken and here we tell you what she said about her relationship with the Lose You to Love Me singer.

Over the years we have often heard Hailey Bieber allude to her husband Justin Bieber's past relationships, but she has never directly mentioned Selena Gomez. It is no secret that the bond that the two singers have had is a shadow that continues to haunt the current couple.

Now, more than four years after starting a relationship with Bieber, model Hailey (ex) Baldwin has finally spoken out about the relationship that the Canadian has had with the singer and producer. Justin and Selena had one of the most tense and mediatic links within the group of entertainment figures.

Both began a teenage courtship in 2010 and after several breakups, returns and problems, they decided to go their separate ways definitively in 2018. Just a few months later, Bieber confesses his love for Hailey and proposes to her. This installed several rumors that the model would have stolen the actress' boyfriend and that's where all the drama starts. Now, it's time for the new Bieber to step forward and tell her truth (finally).

Hailey Bieber: 'It's about letting people know the truth, because there is a truth...'

The famous model was a guest on the podcast Call Her Daddy, created by Alexandra Cooper and Sofia Franklyn in 2018. During one of the conversations Hailey had with the host, the young woman expressed that she was not with Justin when he was still dating Selena Gomez.

When Cooper asks Hailey, "Your husband was in a very public relationship. People were obsessed with you guys being together. Were you ever with Justin romantically at the same time as her?", the influencer pointed out that there is a truth that most people still don't know based on the singers' breakup.

She further added, "Umm, this is crazy. I've literally never talked about this, ever. A lot of the hate and perpetuation comes from things like, 'Oh, you stole it!' It's about people knowing the truth, because there is a truth."