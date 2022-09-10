Alongside her sister Chloe, Halle Bailey has conquered the music industry. Now, she is ready to take her biggest step yet in Hollywood with her role as Ariel in the upcoming “The Little Mermaid” live-action remake. Check out more about her.

Three years after Disney confirmed they were working on a live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid,” fans can finally watch the first glimpse of Halle Bailey as Ariel. Here, you can learn more about the singer and actress, such as her other projects in front of the screen.

In the teaser trailer, Bailey is shown singing a verse of the iconic “Part of Your World.” Of course, her vocals are flawless as usual as fans of her music would know. Alongside her sister Chloe, they have won critical acclaim —including five Grammy nominations— for their innovative R&B sound.

Bailey has opened up about how important she feels about being a new version of Ariel, especially as she had to endure backlash for her casting due to her race. “I’m so grateful that I get to reinvent Ariel, and show other beautiful black and brown children that ‘hey, you can be this too, magical, and mythical and that wonderful things in between as well.’”

How old is Halle Bailey?

Bailey was born on March 27, 2000. She is 22 years old and grew up in Georgia. She started acting at age 6, and has been working since then. Meanwhile, she started uploading covers to Youtube at 11 years old with her older sister Chloe.

How tall is Halle Bailey?

Bailey is 5ft 2 in, or 156.8 cm, according to Celeb Heights. According to reports, Halle and her sister learned how to play instruments through Youtube tutorials, while their father, co-manager, Doug Bailey, taught them how to write songs.

Halle Bailey’s movies and TV shows

Bailey started acting with minor roles in such as Joyful Noise (2012) and Disney Channel’s Let It Shine (2012). She also had a role in Last Holiday (2006). She has appeared as herself in several short films, and she had a cameo in Beyoncé’s visual album Lemonade. However, The Little Mermaid will be her first lead role, and she will also appear in the upcoming musical The Color Purple.

What is Halle Bailey’s net worth?

Thanks to her musical and acting career, Halle Bailey has amassed an impressive net worth at only 22 years old. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she has a net worth estimated at $1 million. Surely, after The Little Mermaid’s premiere next year, she will earn more.