Halle Bailey has been in the industry for a long time now, but she had a big surge in popularity earlier this year after portraying Ariel in the new version of Disney‘s classic, The Little Mermaid. This morning, her name is back in the trends after rumors of her being pregnant began circulating.

The actress and singer, who forms the musical duo Chloe x Halle with her sister, was seen in California walking the streets of Santa Monica with her boyfriend DDG. The images were taken by Splash News, and theories about the arrival of a baby started in September when she was spotted wearing an oversized outfit at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Despite the couple not confirming the accuracy of the rumors, the 23-year-old star decided to focus on promoting her upcoming releases. She will soon bring an important character to life in a popular musical-style remake, directed by Blitz Bazawule, better known in Hollywood as Blitz the Ambassador.

What are Halle Bailey’s upcoming movies?

The Color Purple – December 25, 2023.

The Color Purple will have a new version, developed from a script written by Marcus Gardley. This script is based on the stage musical of the same name, which is inspired by Alice Walker‘s 1982 novel.

This isn’t the first time the story has received an adaptation, as there was a film released in 1985 directed by Steven Spielberg. This year, the acclaimed filmmaker returns, along with Quincy Jones, to produce the new film, with the musical’s producers, Scott Sanders and Oprah Winfrey.

The plot portrays the lifelong struggles of an African American woman living in the South in the early 20th century. Halle Bailey will bring young Nettie to life, and she will be joined by Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, H.E.R. and Danielle Brooks, among others.