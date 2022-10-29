Halloween is just hours away and that means one thing: it's time to trick-or-treat. But what age is too old to go trick-or-treating? Are teenagers too old to trick-or-treat? Here, check out everything you need to know.

Trick-or-Treating is one of the activities that comes along with Halloween and one of the most awaited by the community. The celebrations are usually made in a big way: there are parades, incredible theme parties at night, big horror movie marathons, contests for the best costumes and many others.

Every October 31st is when magic and some spooky concepts come out to play. Many choose to wear the guise of a witch or werewolf, while others prefer to go for the classic celebratory symbols, such as wraiths, ghosts and walking skeletons that represent the contact between the spiritual and physical world and between the living and the dead.

In case you want to stock up for when it's time for the kids and teens to trick-or-treat, remember that most businesses will be working their usual hours, as will major services such as banks, post office, transportation and others. Here, check out everything that will be open on Monday, October 31.

Is there an age limit for trick-or-treat?

The age limit for trick-or-treating can vary depending on the town in which you are located or reside. Officials in Chesapeake, Virginia decided that trick-or-treating could be allowed up to age 14, while Upper Deerfield Township in New Jersey suggests a limit of 12.

This is an issue that tends to provoke strong opinions from parents, as there are older children who still have the illusion of knocking on their neighbors' doors in search of a big haul. In fact, there are no laws preventing teenagers or older children from trick-or-treating.

How old is too old to trick-or-treat?

According to Catherine Newman, the etiquette expert author, clarified that older kids can also go trick-or-treating on Halloween. During an interview with TODAY Parent, she stated, "If a 17-year-old wants to dress up with their friends and exchange candy at the end of the night, I think that's great. Little kids die of happiness when they see big kids in costumes. It validates their excitement".

In addition, she also gave several tips to all teens who are about to trick-or-treat and they are: Don't knock on doors at 11 PM, be polite and choose a costume that doesn't terrify too much. "Really, as long as you say 'please' and 'thank you,' you're good to go", Newman said. So there is no age limit for trick-or-treating if there is no rule in your city that prevents it.